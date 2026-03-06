Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Sends Ripples Through Emerging Markets

Emerging market assets faced significant declines due to the ongoing Middle East conflict impacting global oil supply and risk sentiment. The U.S.-Israel-Iran clash triggered market volatility, with energy deficits affecting regions differently. Despite mixed results across regions, investors remain focused on economic fundamentals for long-term gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:01 IST
Emerging market assets experienced a downturn on Friday, set for their worst weekly performance since the COVID-19 pandemic's onset in 2020. The conflict in the Middle East, involving the U.S.-Israel and Iran, has destabilized markets, reducing risk appetite.

Heavy strikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut by Israel, alongside Iran's retaliation on Tel Aviv, have escalated tensions. This turmoil prompted a shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial corridor responsible for over 20% of the global oil supply, causing oil prices to soar and raising concerns over supply shocks and inflation.

Meanwhile, Asian and emerging European markets reliant on oil imports have shown vulnerability, while Latin American markets have fared slightly better. Safe haven demand surged, benefitting the dollar and pressuring emerging market currencies, with notable losses seen in Hungary's forint and South Africa's rand.

