Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar expressed the importance of youth in politics, welcoming Anurag Sharma's Rajya Sabha nomination. Despite senior Congress leader Anand Sharma's displeasure, Kumar emphasized prioritizing youth. Kumar also criticized the central government for insufficient disaster relief, while praising outgoing Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:47 IST
Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar made a compelling case for youth involvement in politics, championing the nomination of Kangra's Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha as a positive development. While acknowledging senior Congress member Anand Sharma's discontent, Kumar stressed the necessity of prioritizing the party's young echelon for leadership roles.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Kumar asserted that the Chief Minister and party leadership dictate Rajya Sabha nominations, and involving young leaders is increasingly crucial. He lauded the selection of a grassroots Youth Congress figure, viewing it as a strategic choice that invigorates party workers despite Anand Sharma's critical stance.

Kumar also touched on the political history, recognizing Anand Sharma's record and contributions, while emphasizing the need for decisions that align with organizational priorities. Concurrently, he lamented the insufficient central government assistance for Himachal Pradesh's disaster recovery, noting the challenges faced due to limited state resources and unfulfilled promises of relief funds, despite high-profile visits and assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

