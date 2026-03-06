Global Markets Rattled Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
European stocks and U.S. futures fell sharply as U.S.-Iran tensions impacted oil supplies and stirred economic uncertainty. Oil prices hit nearly two-year highs, impacting global and U.S. treasuries. Qatar warned of extensive economic damage if Gulf energy exports are halted, causing markets to react fearfully.
European stocks and U.S. futures experienced a sharp decline on Friday due to heightened U.S.-Iran tensions impacting oil supplies, traders retracting interest rate cut bets, and growing concerns over economic repercussions.
Global oil prices soared to two-year highs, coinciding with a drop in U.S. Treasuries as global stocks prepared for a significant weekly downturn. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also retreated significantly.
Qatar's energy minister cautioned that Gulf energy producers might cease exports, driving oil prices to potentially $150 a barrel, causing significant economic damage globally. Traders revised interest rate cut predictions due to these apprehensions, with Europe feeling the greatest impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar's Energy Crisis: Gulf Exports on the Brink
Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Energy Markets
UK Reinforces Qatar Defense with Typhoon Jets
Drone attack on US Al Udeid air base thwarted, Qatar defence ministry says
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Britain Sends Typhoon Jets to Qatar Amid Middle East Tension