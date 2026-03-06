Left Menu

Global Markets Rattled Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

European stocks and U.S. futures fell sharply as U.S.-Iran tensions impacted oil supplies and stirred economic uncertainty. Oil prices hit nearly two-year highs, impacting global and U.S. treasuries. Qatar warned of extensive economic damage if Gulf energy exports are halted, causing markets to react fearfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks and U.S. futures experienced a sharp decline on Friday due to heightened U.S.-Iran tensions impacting oil supplies, traders retracting interest rate cut bets, and growing concerns over economic repercussions.

Global oil prices soared to two-year highs, coinciding with a drop in U.S. Treasuries as global stocks prepared for a significant weekly downturn. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also retreated significantly.

Qatar's energy minister cautioned that Gulf energy producers might cease exports, driving oil prices to potentially $150 a barrel, causing significant economic damage globally. Traders revised interest rate cut predictions due to these apprehensions, with Europe feeling the greatest impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

