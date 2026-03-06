Left Menu

South India's First ZAP-X Neuro-Radiosurgery Platform Revolutionizes Brain Tumor Treatment

AIG Hospitals introduces the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Neuro-Radiosurgery Platform in South India, marking a significant breakthrough in non-invasive brain tumor treatment. The technology offers precise, incision-free radiosurgery, minimizing hospital stays and recovery time, and establishes Hyderabad as a hub for advanced neurological care.

AIG Hospitals announces launch of ZAP-X®[?] Gyroscopic Neuro-Radiosurgery Platform (Photo/Release). Image Credit: ANI
AIG Hospitals today announced the launch of the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Neuro-Radiosurgery Platform, a first for South India and only the second such installation nationwide, heralding a transformative step in brain tumor and neurological disorder treatment. Designed for precision intracranial procedures, ZAP-X offers a revolutionary approach, eschewing incisions for day-care treatment, as per the official statement.

The platform delivers targeted radiation with sub-millimetre accuracy, selectively treating abnormal tissues while sparing healthy areas. This innovation allows for non-invasive, painless treatment, eliminating the need for hospital stays and enabling swift recovery. India faces a growing health challenge with brain tumors, traditionally necessitating intricate surgeries and extended hospitalization. However, stereotactic radiosurgery presents a safer and more efficient alternative.

The introduction of ZAP-X at AIG Hospitals brings elite neuro-radiosurgical capabilities to South India. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, emphasized their commitment to cutting-edge, patient-centric care, citing the platform as a major advancement. The system caters to a range of conditions, including brain metastases and complex neurological disorders, enhancing treatment precision and outcome quality across the region.

