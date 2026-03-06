Bangladesh Imposes Fuel Rationing Amidst Middle East Tensions
Bangladesh has introduced daily fuel sale limits after panic buying, linked to Middle East conflicts, threatened supply stability. State-run BPC reports curbs aim to manage demand and stabilize stocks as global tensions impact oil and LNG imports. Retailers must issue cash memos, and hoarding is discouraged.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh has announced daily fuel limits in response to panic buying driven by Middle East conflicts affecting global energy markets. The restrictions follow airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, leading to disruptions in oil shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and soaring energy prices.
The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), responsible for fuel importation and distribution, stated the measures are meant to control excessive demand and soothe public concerns. Notably, Bangladesh imports 95% of its fuel, and global instability has sporadically delayed deliveries.
Amid rumors of a shortage, the public began hoarding fuel, prompting BPC to set purchase limits for various vehicles and enforce strict compliance at fueling stations. Meanwhile, the country faces increased LNG import costs after Qatar halted shipments, causing gas rationing and shutdowns of several fertilizer plants.
ALSO READ
U.S. Grants India Waiver for Russian Oil Imports
BRIEF-India Government All Oil Refining Companies Operating In India Shall Maximize And Ensure That Propane And Butane Streams Are Utilised For Production Of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Lpg) And Make It Available To .Iocl, HPCL And BPCL
India Boosts Palm Oil Imports Amid Cost Advantage