Bangladesh Imposes Fuel Rationing Amidst Middle East Tensions

Bangladesh has announced daily fuel limits in response to panic buying driven by Middle East conflicts affecting global energy markets. The restrictions follow airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, leading to disruptions in oil shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and soaring energy prices.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), responsible for fuel importation and distribution, stated the measures are meant to control excessive demand and soothe public concerns. Notably, Bangladesh imports 95% of its fuel, and global instability has sporadically delayed deliveries.

Amid rumors of a shortage, the public began hoarding fuel, prompting BPC to set purchase limits for various vehicles and enforce strict compliance at fueling stations. Meanwhile, the country faces increased LNG import costs after Qatar halted shipments, causing gas rationing and shutdowns of several fertilizer plants.