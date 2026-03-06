Left Menu

Bangladesh Imposes Fuel Rationing Amidst Middle East Tensions

Bangladesh has introduced daily fuel sale limits after panic buying, linked to Middle East conflicts, threatened supply stability. State-run BPC reports curbs aim to manage demand and stabilize stocks as global tensions impact oil and LNG imports. Retailers must issue cash memos, and hoarding is discouraged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has announced daily fuel limits in response to panic buying driven by Middle East conflicts affecting global energy markets. The restrictions follow airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, leading to disruptions in oil shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and soaring energy prices.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), responsible for fuel importation and distribution, stated the measures are meant to control excessive demand and soothe public concerns. Notably, Bangladesh imports 95% of its fuel, and global instability has sporadically delayed deliveries.

Amid rumors of a shortage, the public began hoarding fuel, prompting BPC to set purchase limits for various vehicles and enforce strict compliance at fueling stations. Meanwhile, the country faces increased LNG import costs after Qatar halted shipments, causing gas rationing and shutdowns of several fertilizer plants.

