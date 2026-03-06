Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

The Swiss government declared on Friday its plan to request parliament's endorsement for an extra 394 million Swiss Francs ($504 million) to finance the acquisition of F-35A fighter jets.

This confirmation follows a prior decision to curtail the purchase plans from the full complement of 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A aircraft due to budgetary limits.

The previous exchange rate noted was $1 equal to 0.7821 Swiss francs.

(With inputs from agencies.)