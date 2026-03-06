Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets
The Swiss government announced its intention to request parliamentary approval for an additional 394 million Swiss Francs to fund the purchase of F-35A fighter jets. Despite initial plans, financial constraints have led to a decision to reduce the acquisition to less than the originally planned 36 aircraft.
The Swiss government declared on Friday its plan to request parliament's endorsement for an extra 394 million Swiss Francs ($504 million) to finance the acquisition of F-35A fighter jets.
This confirmation follows a prior decision to curtail the purchase plans from the full complement of 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A aircraft due to budgetary limits.
The previous exchange rate noted was $1 equal to 0.7821 Swiss francs.
