Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landing on highways: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landing on highways: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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