Telangana BJP MLA Joins Hunger Strike Amidst Financial Disputes

In an act of solidarity, Telangana BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy participated in a hunger strike led by Kamareddy MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy. The strike, aimed at urging the Telangana government to address the pending dues of retired teachers and government employees, underscores growing financial frustrations in the region.

Expressing his views to ANI, Maheshwar Reddy called upon the state's Congress-led administration to fulfill electoral promises, particularly regarding the overdue payments to unemployed youth. He voiced concerns over Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Telangana, accusing him of using state funds for electoral purposes in other regions, rather than focusing on the state's welfare.

Additionally, Reddy critiqued the organization of rallies in India over the reported death of Iran's President, emphasizing that protest efforts should be directed towards pressing domestic issues. He asserted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Muslim community in India is experiencing safety and benefiting from various welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)