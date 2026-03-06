The Iran conflict has created a surge in demand for Russian oil and gas, according to the Kremlin. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane, has cut access to significant global energy supplies, benefiting Russia even as Western sanctions remain in force since the Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced increased demand for Russian energy following the Iran conflict. Russian Urals oil, which previously sold at a discount, is now achieving premiums over Brent crude. Indian refiners, affected by Middle East disruptions, seek Russian supplies, reflecting a strategic market shift.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, the financial rewards are immediate for Russia, although risks loom. Western countries, primarily the EU, are reconsidering energy strategies as Russian supply gains traction. The EU aims to cut Russian imports, but current affairs complicate this strategy, attracting global scrutiny.