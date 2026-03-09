France's Naval Deployment in Middle East Waters Sparks Defense Dialogue

France is escalating its maritime presence in the Middle East by deploying around a dozen naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier strike group, to pivotal regions such as the Mediterranean and Red Sea amid growing regional tensions. President Emmanuel Macron outlined the mission while visiting Cyprus, highlighting the importance of European unity in the face of attacks on allied nations.

At a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron stressed the European Union's support for Cyprus, following the interception of drones targeting the island. The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to destabilize shipping lanes, affecting oil prices and dragging Lebanon into conflict, posing significant challenges for European powers.

The naval strategy, titled Aspides, focuses on defending maritime activities and reinforcing regional stability. France plans to deploy eight warships, including its flagship Charles de Gaulle, to bolster the operation. Macron's plan may extend to the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to secure commercial maritime routes in collaboration with European and non-European states once the immediate conflict subsides.

