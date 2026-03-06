Left Menu

Investigating the Baramati Tragedy: A Closer Look at Aviation Safety Concerns

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, announced the start of the final report on the Baramati plane crash which killed five people, including Maharashtra's deputy chief minister. Preliminary findings cite poor visibility, runway issues. Multiple agencies are probing possible sabotage or negligence.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that work has begun on the final report concerning the Baramati plane crash. This tragedy claimed the lives of the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, and four others. Mohol, speaking in Pune, advised against commenting on the investigation until the report is completed.

The Minister highlighted that while a preliminary report has been submitted, the final report will follow after input from various agencies. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed in its initial findings that visibility during the crash was subpar and that the runway had fading marks and loose gravel.

Adding to the complex investigation, the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department is examining if sabotage or criminal negligence might have contributed to the incident. Meanwhile, addressing ongoing international issues, Mohol mentioned that efforts are underway to assist Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East, ensuring their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

