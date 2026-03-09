World Bank Backs SA Infrastructure Plan to Mobilise $10bn Investment

South Africa’s efforts to accelerate infrastructure development and stimulate economic growth have received a major boost after the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved the South Africa Blended Finance Platform for Resilient Infrastructure Program.

The initiative, announced jointly by the National Treasury and the World Bank, is expected to mobilise around $10 billion (approximately R160 billion) in investment over the next decade to support large-scale infrastructure projects across the country.

New Credit Guarantee Vehicle to Unlock Private Investment

At the centre of the programme is the creation of a Credit Guarantee Vehicle (CGV) designed to unlock private sector financing for infrastructure development.

The facility will issue market-based credit guarantees, helping to reduce investment risks and attract funding from institutional investors, commercial lenders and private capital markets.

By lowering financial risks, the CGV aims to encourage greater participation by the private sector while reducing reliance on sovereign guarantees from government.

Officials say this blended finance model will significantly expand South Africa’s capacity to finance critical infrastructure such as electricity transmission, transport networks and water systems.

Nearly One Million Jobs Expected

The infrastructure programme is projected to have a major economic impact.

Over the next decade it is expected to:

Mobilise $10 billion (R160 billion) in investment

Generate nearly 997,000 direct and indirect jobs

Support infrastructure development in key sectors

Contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions

The initiative comes at a critical time for South Africa’s economy, which has grown at less than 1% annually over the past decade, while unemployment remains above 30%.

Young people have been particularly affected, with structural challenges in energy supply, freight logistics and water services continuing to constrain economic growth.

Infrastructure Key to Economic Recovery

World Bank officials say improving infrastructure is essential for restoring economic momentum.

Satu Kahkonen, the World Bank’s Division Director for South Africa, said the initiative will help unlock private investment needed to support growth.

“This operation supports the government’s agenda by helping mobilise private investment for infrastructure that improves services, strengthens competitiveness, and expands economic opportunity,” Kahkonen said.

Despite having one of the most developed financial markets in Africa, South Africa has historically struggled to direct long-term institutional capital into infrastructure investments.

The blended finance structure introduced through the CGV is designed to share financial risks more efficiently, making infrastructure projects more attractive to investors.

$350 Million World Bank Financing

The programme includes $350 million in financing from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which will be channelled through the South African government to capitalise the Credit Guarantee Vehicle.

The funding will also support:

Infrastructure project pipeline development

Strengthening of project preparation capacity

Improved implementation capability within government institutions

Government Preparing to Launch Facility

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said progress is being made toward establishing the new financing platform.

“I am pleased to announce that National Treasury, together with the World Bank, are making significant progress with the Credit Guarantee Vehicle. The CGV, which will support massive investments in transmission infrastructure, will be incorporated as a company in the coming months,” he said.

Development partners are expected to confirm their capital contributions, with the goal of making the facility fully operational later this year.

Supporting Structural Economic Reforms

The programme aligns with the government’s Operation Vulindlela II reform agenda, which focuses on removing structural barriers to growth and investment.

The reforms target key sectors including:

Electricity generation and transmission

Freight and logistics systems

Water infrastructure

Regulatory reform and governance improvements

By strengthening project preparation and financing mechanisms, the initiative aims to accelerate delivery of infrastructure projects that support economic expansion.

Supporting the Just Energy Transition

The infrastructure financing platform is also aligned with South Africa’s Just Energy Transition strategy, supporting investments in:

Renewable energy generation

Electricity transmission networks

Energy storage systems

Low-carbon infrastructure

These investments are expected to improve energy security while supporting South Africa’s transition toward a lower-carbon economy.

Officials say the programme represents an important step toward mobilising large-scale private investment, improving infrastructure delivery and strengthening South Africa’s long-term economic outlook.