World Bank Adds $50M to Strengthen Tunisia Flood Resilience

"The World Bank is supporting Tunisia's continued progress toward proactive, risk-informed disaster management," said Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST
According to the World Bank, the scale-up will help Tunisia develop a more coordinated national system for managing climate and flood risks. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The World Bank and the Government of Tunisia have expanded their partnership to strengthen climate and disaster resilience, approving an additional $50 million in financing for the $125 million Tunisia Integrated Disaster Resilience Program (ResCat).

The new funding will expand urban flood protection measures to three highly flood-prone regions—Western Tunis, Gabès, and Djerba—building on earlier investments in the cities of Bizerte, Monastir, and Nabeul.

Addressing Rising Flood Risks

Tunisia has increasingly faced severe flood risks linked to climate change. The urgency of resilience measures was highlighted in January 2026, when the country experienced its heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years, causing widespread flooding and disruption across several regions.

The additional investment aims to strengthen urban flood defenses while improving disaster preparedness and response systems.

“The World Bank is supporting Tunisia’s continued progress toward proactive, risk-informed disaster management,” said Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia.

“By scaling up flood protection in highly flood-prone regions and reinforcing early warning and financial protection systems, this additional financing will help protect lives and livelihoods.”

Protecting Communities and Economic Activity

The expanded program will target densely populated urban corridors and major economic hubs, benefiting more than 660,000 additional people.

Beyond protecting homes and infrastructure, the initiative is expected to:

  • Keep businesses operating during extreme weather events

  • Protect jobs and livelihoods

  • Create local employment opportunities, particularly for operating and maintaining flood protection systems

  • Reduce service disruptions and economic losses

These measures are particularly important for vulnerable urban communities where floods can cause major economic damage.

Integrated Resilience Approach

The additional financing will strengthen the program’s integrated approach to disaster resilience by combining several key components:

  • Flood protection infrastructure

  • Modern hydrometeorological monitoring systems

  • Early warning systems

  • Disaster risk financing mechanisms

This integrated model ensures that infrastructure investments are supported by data systems and financial tools that allow governments to respond effectively to disasters.

Building on Strong Early Results

Since its launch in 2021, the ResCat program—financed jointly by the World Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD)—has already delivered significant results.

Key achievements include:

  • Protecting nearly 170,000 vulnerable residents from urban flooding

  • Introducing pilot early warning systems

  • Strengthening national disaster risk management institutions

The program has also supported the development of a national disaster risk financing strategy and helped establish a permanent institutional structure to coordinate resilience efforts.

Expanding a National Flood Risk Strategy

According to the World Bank, the scale-up will help Tunisia develop a more coordinated national system for managing climate and flood risks.

“By combining weather and flood monitoring, early warning systems, and resilient infrastructure, the scale-up expands urban flood protection to three new regions,” said Dina Ranarifidy, Senior Urban Specialist and Task Team Leader at the World Bank.

Officials say the expanded programme will help Tunisia move toward a more sustainable and climate-resilient development path, protecting communities while strengthening economic stability.

