Left Menu

Ukraine's Power Plays: Navigating Nuclear Repairs and Energy Imports

Ukraine is boosting electricity imports amid regular Russian attacks on its power system and scheduled repairs at its nuclear plants. These plants produce about 60% of Ukraine's electricity. ExPro data reveals an increase in imports to 35,000 megawatt hours due to maintenance at one maintenance unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:41 IST
Ukraine's Power Plays: Navigating Nuclear Repairs and Energy Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine faces increasing pressure on its power system, prompting a significant rise in electricity imports. Regular attacks by Russia have crippled infrastructure, forcing reliance on foreign energy sources, analysts report.

According to Kyiv-based ExPro, scheduled maintenance at a nuclear power unit has necessitated an increase in imports, reaching 35,000 megawatt hours recently.

State-owned Energoatom conducts these essential repairs annually to maintain Ukraine's nuclear facilities, responsible for producing a substantial portion of the nation's electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection Revocation

Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection ...

 United States
2
Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

 United States
3
India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult

India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult

 India
4
Blaze Rages Through Ambernath Chemical Plant: A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

Blaze Rages Through Ambernath Chemical Plant: A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026