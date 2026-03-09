Ukraine's Power Plays: Navigating Nuclear Repairs and Energy Imports

Ukraine faces increasing pressure on its power system, prompting a significant rise in electricity imports. Regular attacks by Russia have crippled infrastructure, forcing reliance on foreign energy sources, analysts report.

According to Kyiv-based ExPro, scheduled maintenance at a nuclear power unit has necessitated an increase in imports, reaching 35,000 megawatt hours recently.

State-owned Energoatom conducts these essential repairs annually to maintain Ukraine's nuclear facilities, responsible for producing a substantial portion of the nation's electricity.

