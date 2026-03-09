Ukraine's Power Plays: Navigating Nuclear Repairs and Energy Imports
Ukraine is boosting electricity imports amid regular Russian attacks on its power system and scheduled repairs at its nuclear plants. These plants produce about 60% of Ukraine's electricity. ExPro data reveals an increase in imports to 35,000 megawatt hours due to maintenance at one maintenance unit.
Ukraine faces increasing pressure on its power system, prompting a significant rise in electricity imports. Regular attacks by Russia have crippled infrastructure, forcing reliance on foreign energy sources, analysts report.
According to Kyiv-based ExPro, scheduled maintenance at a nuclear power unit has necessitated an increase in imports, reaching 35,000 megawatt hours recently.
State-owned Energoatom conducts these essential repairs annually to maintain Ukraine's nuclear facilities, responsible for producing a substantial portion of the nation's electricity.
