Urgent Measures Needed for Stranded Indian Students in Iran Conflict Zone

The National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, made a significant diplomatic visit to Iran's Embassy in India on Monday. His mission was clear—to express heartfelt condolences over the recent death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and to raise alarms about the safety of Indian students in Iran, particularly from Kashmir, who are caught amidst the intensifying conflict and ongoing airstrikes.

Khuehami's meeting with Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Fathali and the Supreme Leader's representative, Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, focused on the urgent need to safeguard Indian students scattered across conflict-prone regions in Iran. With reports of explosions and distress calls from students and parents, the situation is dire, particularly in cities like Qom, Urmia, and Arak.

The Iranian authorities assured Khuehami of prioritized safety measures, with efforts already moving students to secure locations, and discussions on possible evacuation routes via neighboring countries. Enhanced collaboration between the Indian government and Iranian authorities is crucial to alleviate the growing anxiety among families awaiting news of their children's safe return.

