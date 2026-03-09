Left Menu

Uber's Woman-to-Woman Feature Sparks Debate Amid Safety Concerns

Uber's new feature allows women to select female drivers, aiming to enhance safety amidst legal challenges. A California lawsuit claims discrimination, while Lyft faces a similar lawsuit. The feature extends nationwide following a successful pilot, amidst ongoing safety debates within the ride-hailing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:54 IST
Uber rolled out a feature nationwide that lets women passengers and drivers be matched, aiming to enhance safety on its platform. This expansion comes amidst a legal battle in California, with a lawsuit arguing that it discriminates against men.

The new option allows women to choose female drivers via the app, although it doesn't guarantee a match if a female driver isn't immediately available. The app also lets women drivers prefer trips with female passengers.

Lyft faces similar legal challenges over its 'Women+Connect' feature. Both companies have historically been scrutinized over safety concerns, with Uber announcing a drop in reported sexual assaults from 2017 to 2022.

