Uber's Woman-to-Woman Feature Sparks Debate Amid Safety Concerns
Uber's new feature allows women to select female drivers, aiming to enhance safety amidst legal challenges. A California lawsuit claims discrimination, while Lyft faces a similar lawsuit. The feature extends nationwide following a successful pilot, amidst ongoing safety debates within the ride-hailing industry.
Uber rolled out a feature nationwide that lets women passengers and drivers be matched, aiming to enhance safety on its platform. This expansion comes amidst a legal battle in California, with a lawsuit arguing that it discriminates against men.
The new option allows women to choose female drivers via the app, although it doesn't guarantee a match if a female driver isn't immediately available. The app also lets women drivers prefer trips with female passengers.
Lyft faces similar legal challenges over its 'Women+Connect' feature. Both companies have historically been scrutinized over safety concerns, with Uber announcing a drop in reported sexual assaults from 2017 to 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission
Empowering Change: NCW's Focus on Women's Safety in Rajasthan
Goa Vigilant Amidst US-Israel-Iran Tensions: NRI Safety on Watch
Influencer Anurag Dobhal's Crash Raises Questions About Mental Health and Safety
BEST Bus Drivers Dismissed Over Safety Concerns Amid Push for Electric Vehicles