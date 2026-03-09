Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Leading Role in Milk Production Amidst Cow Protection Debates

Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Minister rebuffs claims of cow slaughter, stating the state leads in milk production. With cow protection campaigns intensifying, he pledges support for initiatives both in-state and beyond. The reopening of dairies and concerns over milk adulteration are also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Leading Role in Milk Production Amidst Cow Protection Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh has dismissed allegations of cow slaughter in the state as unfounded propaganda, affirming that Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India's milk production. Speaking to the press, he emphasized the government's commitment to cow protection since Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister.

The minister commented on Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's upcoming cow protection campaign and expressed his willingness to join efforts even in West Bengal if needed, reiterating his dedication to preventing cow slaughter. The campaign, slated to begin on March 11 in Lucknow, calls for recognizing cows as 'Rajya Mata' and imposing a complete ban on their slaughter.

During a visit to Hathras for a departmental review meeting on cow management and shelters, Singh also addressed the reopening of four closed Parag dairies in March. Concerns about adulterated milk were raised, but Singh reassured that Uttar Pradesh maintains its position as the top milk-producing state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges

Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges

 Global
2
Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh University

Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh Universi...

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
4
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026