Uttar Pradesh's Leading Role in Milk Production Amidst Cow Protection Debates

Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh has dismissed allegations of cow slaughter in the state as unfounded propaganda, affirming that Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India's milk production. Speaking to the press, he emphasized the government's commitment to cow protection since Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister.

The minister commented on Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's upcoming cow protection campaign and expressed his willingness to join efforts even in West Bengal if needed, reiterating his dedication to preventing cow slaughter. The campaign, slated to begin on March 11 in Lucknow, calls for recognizing cows as 'Rajya Mata' and imposing a complete ban on their slaughter.

During a visit to Hathras for a departmental review meeting on cow management and shelters, Singh also addressed the reopening of four closed Parag dairies in March. Concerns about adulterated milk were raised, but Singh reassured that Uttar Pradesh maintains its position as the top milk-producing state.

(With inputs from agencies.)