Revolutionizing Healthcare Access in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored on Thursday the vital role that doctors and hospitals play in providing affordable and reliable healthcare services. Addressing the inauguration of the KDSG Super Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida, Adityanath noted how trust in a doctor can alleviate 'half the illness' before medication begins.

The hospital, founded by former cricketer Kapil Dev and entrepreneur Sunil Kumar Gupta, aims to serve millions in the National Capital Region and broader Uttar Pradesh. Emphasizing that healthcare should be accessible and trustworthy for all, the chief minister praised India's first universal health coverage initiative, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, for covering over 60 crore Indians.

Healthcare's future hinges on public and private collaboration, Adityanath contended, urging investment in medical education and infrastructure. He highlighted the state's medical education strides from 17 to 81 operational colleges, signaling a 'one district, one medical college' goal. The state has extended cashless health coverage to numerous public sectors workers beyond the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

