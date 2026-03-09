Left Menu

Vijay Seeks CBI Extension in Karur Stampede Probe

Actor Vijay has requested a 15-day extension for his questioning in the Karur stampede case and has asked if the CBI could conduct the questioning in Chennai or nearby. The CBI is considering his requests and will soon issue a fresh summons. The probe investigates discrepancies during the rally that resulted in 41 deaths.

Actor-turned-Politician TVK President Vijay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Actor Vijay, known for his leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has requested a 15-day extension from the CBI regarding his questioning in the Karur stampede case, sources indicate. Additionally, Vijay has expressed a preference for the questioning to occur in Chennai or nearby, a request the CBI is currently considering.

Previously, Vijay was interrogated by the CBI on January 12 and 19 about the stampede on September 27, 2025, during a rally in Karur that resulted in 41 fatalities and over 60 injuries. The Supreme Court ordered a transfer of the case to the CBI to ensure a fair investigation.

The investigating agency continues to examine key aspects of the stampede, such as crowd management failures, the timeline of Vijay's rally participation, and the event's administrative coordination. Both the organisational and logistical elements that may have contributed to the tragic events are under scrutiny.

A notable inquiry involves the alleged seven-hour delay in the event's proceedings. Investigators are analyzing how the delay may have impacted crowd dynamics, given the surge to an estimated 30,000 attendees. They are also looking into the communication and coordination between party organisers and the local authorities.

The CBI is exploring various factors, including permissions for the event and the accountability of party operatives for setting up the Karur programme. Additionally, the movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the overpopulated venue and the adequacy of coordination with local police are being thoroughly investigated.

This inquiry continues as CBI officials aim to determine detailed timelines and responsibilities, questioning when Vijay knew about the chaos and scrutinizing his participation in the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

