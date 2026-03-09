Opposition Rally Against Guinea's Political Turmoil

In Guinea, political tensions are rising as the country's main opposition leader calls for a 'direct resistance' against the current government. This follows a significant move by President Mamady Doumbouya to dissolve 40 political parties, a decision that has sparked controversy and protests.

Doumbouya, who seized power in 2021 and secured a seven-year presidential term, faces criticism for consolidating his position at the expense of political diversity. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization issued a decree to shut down party offices and ban their emblems, citing failure to meet legal mandates.

Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, speaking from exile, declared the government's actions as a declaration of war on democratic forces. Diallo's rallying cry for resistance highlights the country's checkered history with political unrest, as legislative elections loom in May.