Opposition Rally Against Guinea's Political Turmoil
Guinea's opposition leader urges 'direct resistance' against President Mamady Doumbouya following the dissolution of 40 political parties. Doumbouya, a former special forces commander, seized power in 2021 and secured a seven-year presidency. Legislative elections are set for May in the bauxite and iron ore-rich nation.
In Guinea, political tensions are rising as the country's main opposition leader calls for a 'direct resistance' against the current government. This follows a significant move by President Mamady Doumbouya to dissolve 40 political parties, a decision that has sparked controversy and protests.
Doumbouya, who seized power in 2021 and secured a seven-year presidential term, faces criticism for consolidating his position at the expense of political diversity. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization issued a decree to shut down party offices and ban their emblems, citing failure to meet legal mandates.
Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, speaking from exile, declared the government's actions as a declaration of war on democratic forces. Diallo's rallying cry for resistance highlights the country's checkered history with political unrest, as legislative elections loom in May.
ALSO READ
Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: An Intense Political Showdown
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years
ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Tragic Discovery: Couple Found Dead in Ponkunnam