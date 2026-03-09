Left Menu

France Urges Iran to Halt Regional Strikes

The French foreign ministry demands that Iran cease its unjustified missile strikes within the region, following Turkey's interception of a ballistic missile. France stresses the need for regional stability and peace, condemning aggressive actions that threaten diplomatic relations and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST
France Urges Iran to Halt Regional Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French foreign ministry has called for an end to Iran's unprovoked missile strikes in the region, emphasizing the importance of regional peace and stability.

This statement follows an incident on Monday when Turkish forces successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran.

France condemned these aggressive maneuvers, urging Iran to engage in diplomatic solutions to promote security and cooperation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh University

Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh Universi...

 India
2
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
3
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India
4
Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026