France Urges Iran to Halt Regional Strikes
The French foreign ministry demands that Iran cease its unjustified missile strikes within the region, following Turkey's interception of a ballistic missile. France stresses the need for regional stability and peace, condemning aggressive actions that threaten diplomatic relations and security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST
- Country:
- France
The French foreign ministry has called for an end to Iran's unprovoked missile strikes in the region, emphasizing the importance of regional peace and stability.
This statement follows an incident on Monday when Turkish forces successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran.
France condemned these aggressive maneuvers, urging Iran to engage in diplomatic solutions to promote security and cooperation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges
Iran Stands Firm: Tehrans' Message Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
Muscat Airport Denies Restricting Private Jet Flights Amid Regional Crisis
Qatar Stars League Returns Amidst Regional Security Challenges
Air India Intensifies Middle East Operations Amid Regional Tensions