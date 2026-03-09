Left Menu

G7's Plan to Address Surging Oil Prices Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The G7 nations have expressed their readiness to implement necessary measures to stabilize global oil markets amid surging prices. However, they stopped short of committing to the release of emergency oil reserves. Discussions highlighted the need for timing and further analysis before making a definitive decision.

The G7 countries have announced a willingness to consider necessary steps in response to soaring oil prices driven by the geopolitical conflict involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran. However, the group has not committed to releasing emergency reserves despite crude prices rising past $119 per barrel.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure indicated that while preparations are in place, more analysis is needed before any significant action, such as releasing stockpiles, would be taken. The ongoing conflict has led to fears of shipping disruptions and decreased production from major oil producers, causing prices to reach their highest levels since mid-2022.

Western economies coordinate their strategic oil stockpiles through the International Energy Agency (IEA). The IEA, responsible for executing the largest collective release of oil reserves in history in 2022, stressed the importance of cautious timing. The situation awaits further discussion among energy ministers, as confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

