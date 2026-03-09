Left Menu

Iran's Underground Uranium Reserves Remain Intact Despite Bombing

About half of Iran's uranium, enriched up to 60% and nearing weapons-grade, is reportedly stored underground in Isfahan, remaining largely unaffected by U.S. and Israeli bombing. This was confirmed by Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, while speaking at a conference in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:18 IST
Iran's Underground Uranium Reserves Remain Intact Despite Bombing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Despite recent bombings by U.S. and Israeli forces, approximately half of Iran's uranium, enriched to nearly weapons-grade level at 60% purity, remains secure in an underground facility in Isfahan. This assessment was shared by Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, during a press event on Monday.

Grossi confirmed the presence of over 200 kg of 60% enriched uranium in Isfahan, emphasizing that the material has likely remained untouched in the wake of the attacks. His remarks were made on the sidelines of a global conference in Paris.

These findings hold significant implications for global nuclear diplomacy and regional security, as the enriched uranium's proximity to weapons-grade heightens concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Territory Tensions: The Challenge of Growing Tiger Population in Ranthambore

Territory Tensions: The Challenge of Growing Tiger Population in Ranthambore

 India
3
Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

 Global
4
Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026