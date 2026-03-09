Iran's Underground Uranium Reserves Remain Intact Despite Bombing
About half of Iran's uranium, enriched up to 60% and nearing weapons-grade, is reportedly stored underground in Isfahan, remaining largely unaffected by U.S. and Israeli bombing. This was confirmed by Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, while speaking at a conference in Paris.
Grossi confirmed the presence of over 200 kg of 60% enriched uranium in Isfahan, emphasizing that the material has likely remained untouched in the wake of the attacks. His remarks were made on the sidelines of a global conference in Paris.
These findings hold significant implications for global nuclear diplomacy and regional security, as the enriched uranium's proximity to weapons-grade heightens concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities.
