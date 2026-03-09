Iran's Underground Uranium Reserves Remain Intact Despite Bombing

Despite recent bombings by U.S. and Israeli forces, approximately half of Iran's uranium, enriched to nearly weapons-grade level at 60% purity, remains secure in an underground facility in Isfahan. This assessment was shared by Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, during a press event on Monday.

Grossi confirmed the presence of over 200 kg of 60% enriched uranium in Isfahan, emphasizing that the material has likely remained untouched in the wake of the attacks. His remarks were made on the sidelines of a global conference in Paris.

These findings hold significant implications for global nuclear diplomacy and regional security, as the enriched uranium's proximity to weapons-grade heightens concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities.