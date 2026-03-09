Market Chaos: Oil Surge Fuels Global Uncertainty

Global stock markets suffered significant losses on Monday, driven by a sharp rise in oil prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Investors, worried about impending inflation, turned to the U.S. dollar for security as crude oil futures in London and New York saw a surge.

The conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has led to soaring energy prices, which have impacted global stock and bond markets. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all witnessed declines, as investors anticipate a prolonged period of high energy costs.

In Europe and Asia, stock markets experienced steep declines, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index hitting its lowest in over two months and Japan's Nikkei suffering substantial losses. The increased cost of oil continues to weigh on central banks as they face difficult decisions regarding interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)