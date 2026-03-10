Left Menu

Telangana's LPG Supply: Stability Amidst Global Disruptions

LPG gas supply in Telangana remains stable for now, with 86% allocated for domestic use. Despite the ongoing West Asia conflict, officials assure of no disruption. However, the hospitality sector faces potential shutdowns without timely commercial LPG supply. The government examines the shortfall to prevent restaurant closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST
LPG gas supply in Telangana remains stable, an official from the Civil Supplies Department confirmed on Tuesday. The official emphasized stringent measures for hoarding or black marketing, as the region ensures smooth operations amid global disruptions stemming from West Asia.

The Commissioner, M Stephen Raveendra, noted that 86% of LPG supply is for domestic purposes, dispelling concerns about availability. Despite assurances, Telanganas' hospitality sector, represented by Hotels Association President Venkat Reddy, has expressed apprehension over potential shortages for commercial demands.

Description of potential repercussions highlighted the risk of more than 60% of eateries being forced to close if current levels aren't maintained. The federal government has now formed a committee to tackle this challenge, prioritizing residential requirements amidst fluctuating global supply lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

