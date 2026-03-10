Left Menu

Russia's Urals Oil: A Surge Amid Global Tensions

The price of Russian Urals oil has spiked due to geopolitical tensions in Iran and shipping threats affecting Gulf-states exporters. This boosted demand for Russian crude, despite ongoing sanctions. Prices of Urals crude have started surpassing those of the benchmark Brent for deliveries to India, highlighting trade shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:02 IST
The global oil market is witnessing a remarkable shift as the price of Russian Urals oil sharply increases, driven predominantly by geopolitical factors. With the Middle East embroiled in new conflicts, Gulf shipping routes are threatened, causing a pivot towards Russian crude, traders revealed on Tuesday.

According to reports, Urals crude from Russia is now quoted at approximately $76 per barrel as of Monday, a notable uptick from just $45 two weeks prior. This comes as Russian oil faces strict sanctions from international bodies, yet its value has soared, particularly for shipments destined for India.

Despite sustained efforts by the G7 to cap Russian oil prices, the crude is trading at a premium over Brent for Indian deliveries. Meanwhile, logistical costs have escalated significantly due to a shortage of available vessels, posing further challenges to Russian exporters amid this precarious geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

