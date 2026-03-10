Uttarakhand Ensures Steady Gas Supplies Amidst Global Tensions

In light of the tumultuous global landscape and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, Uttarakhand's government is actively monitoring domestic gas supplies. Commissioner of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, Ruchi Mohan Rayal, reassured the public that there is no current shortage of LPG within the state, urging consumers to remain calm.

According to Rayal, the Government of India has implemented the 'Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order, 2026' under the Essential Commodities Act, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas distribution amidst international upheaval. The initiative involves concerted efforts with oil companies and mandates close oversight to maintain a smooth flow of resources.

India's Petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, echoed reassurance, asserting that supplies of domestic and commercial gas remain unaffected. In compliance with national directives, local authorities are tasked with preventing hoarding or black marketing, thereby ensuring that priority sectors, including hospitals and educational institutions, receive their fair share of gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)