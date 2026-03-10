Uttarakhand's Proactive Measures to Combat Forest Fires Show Promise

Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, efforts to prevent forest fires are gaining momentum. The Forest Department has purchased pine needles worth Rs 5 crore 42 lakh in an attempt to mitigate fire risks in the region. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal reported that 5,532 tonnes of pine needles were bought in 2025, with a new target of 8,555 tonnes set.

In a drive to enhance public awareness, 1,239 camps have been established under the Chief Minister's directives. A major initiative is the creation of Forest Fire Management Committees, led by village heads, to bolster local vigilance and forest protection efforts. Gram Panchayats assisting in these measures receive an incentive of Rs 30,000.

The invaluable contribution of fire watchers has been recognized with the provision of group insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for the first time. Last year, 5,600 fire watchers participated actively in combating forest fires, reinforcing the state's comprehensive approach to safeguarding its natural landscapes. (ANI)