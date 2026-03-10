Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Proactive Measures to Combat Forest Fires Show Promise

The Uttarakhand government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken significant steps to prevent forest fires, including purchasing pine needles, raising public awareness, and forming management committees. Significantly, forest fire watchers now receive insurance coverage, highlighting the state's commitment to forest preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:32 IST
Uttarakhand's Proactive Measures to Combat Forest Fires Show Promise
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, efforts to prevent forest fires are gaining momentum. The Forest Department has purchased pine needles worth Rs 5 crore 42 lakh in an attempt to mitigate fire risks in the region. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal reported that 5,532 tonnes of pine needles were bought in 2025, with a new target of 8,555 tonnes set.

In a drive to enhance public awareness, 1,239 camps have been established under the Chief Minister's directives. A major initiative is the creation of Forest Fire Management Committees, led by village heads, to bolster local vigilance and forest protection efforts. Gram Panchayats assisting in these measures receive an incentive of Rs 30,000.

The invaluable contribution of fire watchers has been recognized with the provision of group insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for the first time. Last year, 5,600 fire watchers participated actively in combating forest fires, reinforcing the state's comprehensive approach to safeguarding its natural landscapes. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Kushinagar

Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Kushinagar

 India
2
India Bolsters Airline Operations Amid West Asia Developments

India Bolsters Airline Operations Amid West Asia Developments

 Global
3
Tragedy at Gurugram Construction Site: Soil Collapse Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy at Gurugram Construction Site: Soil Collapse Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty, reports AP, quoting Pentagon.

About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026