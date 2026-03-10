London Stocks Surge Amid Oil Price Decline Following Trump's Comments
London stocks rallied following oil price declines after U.S. President Trump hinted at an end to the Middle East conflict. The FTSE 100 rose 1.6% and FTSE 250 by 1.8%, marking the largest single-day gains in nearly a year. Concerns persist over inflation and Britain's energy exposure.
London's stock markets saw gains on Tuesday as oil prices dropped following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that the Middle East conflict could soon reach a resolution. The FTSE 100 index climbed 1.6%, and the FTSE 250 rose by 1.8%, marking their largest daily increase in nearly a year.
Trump's remarks led to an 11% plunge in oil prices despite Iran's threats to block Middle East exports amid continued U.S. and Israeli aggression. The conflict has pressured global stocks, raising fears of inflation due to energy price hikes from the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
British assets faced significant challenges as the country appears more vulnerable than other European nations to energy price shocks, exacerbated by weak public finances and heavy gas reliance. The Bank of England's interest rate decision is eagerly anticipated, as inflation concerns grow. Meanwhile, most major subsectors gained, except for the energy index, which saw a decline.
