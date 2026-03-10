Left Menu

Global Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict and Rising Fuel Prices

Qantas Airways, SAS, and Air New Zealand are raising airfares due to soaring jet fuel prices caused by Middle East conflict. The disruption of key oil corridors has increased costs, pushing fares higher. Airlines are adjusting networks and fares as airspace policies tighten and concerns about fuel availability grow.

Qantas Airways, SAS, and Air New Zealand have announced airfare hikes in response to a sharp increase in fuel prices attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The war has disrupted vital oil-export corridors, leading to elevated operational costs for airlines.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed, with reports indicating a jump from $85-$90 to between $150 and $200 per barrel. This unprecedented rise has prompted airlines to reevaluate their financial outlooks and consider price adjustments to maintain stable operations.

Several airlines have implemented oil hedging strategies to manage costs, but uncertainties remain about fuel supply availability. The aviation industry faces additional challenges as tightening airspace policies amid geopolitical conflicts force carriers to reroute flights, further impacting fare prices and schedule planning.

