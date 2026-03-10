Himachal Pradesh High Court Halts Village Transfer Decision

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has intervened to annul a government notification that transferred Village Manlog-Badog to another gram panchayat in Solan district. The decision was sparked by a failure to duly address resident objections, causing a stir and leading to judicial review.

In January 2026, a notification remapped Manlog-Badog from Gram Panchayat Hanuman Badog to Gram Panchayat Darlaghat. This move drew opposition, particularly from locals who emphasized their strong socioeconomic links to Hanuman Badog. Their arguments echoed in the courtrooms as they highlighted existing resistance even from Darlaghat residents.

Recognizing the oversight, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma ordered the notification be set aside. The court instructed a thorough reconsideration of the objections lodged, ensuring that public opinion is given its due weight, a decision expected to recalibrate administrative actions in line with legal and community expectations.

