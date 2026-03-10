Left Menu

U.S. Energy Secretary Deletes Controversial Post on Oil Escort

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright removed a social media post claiming the U.S. Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. The reason behind the deletion remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright stirred controversy on Tuesday by deleting a post on social media platform X. The now-removed post had stated that the U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the continual flow of oil to global markets.

The deletion of the post raised eyebrows, as it was initially seen as a significant assertion about U.S. naval activity in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Current details remain sparse, and questions persist regarding the motivation behind the removal.

Observers within the oil and energy sectors are awaiting further clarification as to why the statement was retracted and what implications it holds for international oil transportation and market stability.

