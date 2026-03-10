Left Menu

Indian Railways Embarks on Rs 765 Crore Infrastructure Overhaul

Indian Railways has initiated significant infrastructure and technology upgrades worth over Rs 765 crore. This encompasses enhancements to electric traction systems and optical fibre communications, set to boost operations and expand capacity across key routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:18 IST
Indian Railways Embarks on Rs 765 Crore Infrastructure Overhaul
Representative Image (photo/Railways). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial move to modernize its service, Indian Railways has greenlit infrastructure enhancements totaling over Rs 765 crore. This initiative aims to optimize operations, expand line capacity, and update communication systems at crucial network sections, including major upgrades to the electric traction systems on two densely trafficked corridors.

A key project involves dedicating Rs 318.07 crore to enhancing the electric traction system on the Duvvada-Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram stretch of the East Coast Railway, transitioning from a 1x25 kV to a 2x25 kV system. This upgrade promises increased freight potential, heightened speeds, and improved reliability, crucial for mineral shipments from Odisha and Chhattisgarh to the Visakhapatnam Port.

Additionally, Rs 259.39 crore has been allocated for the Raichur-Guntakal section upgrade on the Mumbai-Chennai route, vital for accelerating freight and passenger services, including Vande Bharat trains. With Rs 187.88 crore earmarked for optic fiber communication improvements, the network fortifies its digital infrastructure to support the deployment of the Kavach safety system, a pivotal part of the modernization agenda in the 2024-25 Railway Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

 Global
2
Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

 India
3
Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026