Indian Railways Embarks on Rs 765 Crore Infrastructure Overhaul

In a substantial move to modernize its service, Indian Railways has greenlit infrastructure enhancements totaling over Rs 765 crore. This initiative aims to optimize operations, expand line capacity, and update communication systems at crucial network sections, including major upgrades to the electric traction systems on two densely trafficked corridors.

A key project involves dedicating Rs 318.07 crore to enhancing the electric traction system on the Duvvada-Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram stretch of the East Coast Railway, transitioning from a 1x25 kV to a 2x25 kV system. This upgrade promises increased freight potential, heightened speeds, and improved reliability, crucial for mineral shipments from Odisha and Chhattisgarh to the Visakhapatnam Port.

Additionally, Rs 259.39 crore has been allocated for the Raichur-Guntakal section upgrade on the Mumbai-Chennai route, vital for accelerating freight and passenger services, including Vande Bharat trains. With Rs 187.88 crore earmarked for optic fiber communication improvements, the network fortifies its digital infrastructure to support the deployment of the Kavach safety system, a pivotal part of the modernization agenda in the 2024-25 Railway Budget.

