Gulf of Mexico Drilling Rights Auction Yields $47M in High Bids

In a closely watched auction, the U.S. government secured $46.98 million in high bids for Gulf of Mexico drilling rights, with BP alone contributing nearly half of that amount. This event, executed under the supervision of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, attracted considerably less interest than its predecessor three months ago.

Standing out at the auction was BP's $21 million bid for a crucial block in the Green Canyon area, the highest bid of the day. Other notable participants included Chevron, Woodside Energy, Shell, LLOG Exploration, and Anadarko, with Chevron offering nearly $11.5 million for three separate blocks.

Remarking on the proceedings, Lanny Erdos from the Interior Department emphasized the auction's role in restoring certainty to an offshore industry plagued by policy shifts and delays. The results were broadcast live on BOEM's platform, adding a layer of transparency to the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)