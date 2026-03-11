Left Menu

Gulf of Mexico Drilling Rights Auction Yields $47M in High Bids

The latest Gulf of Mexico drilling rights auction garnered $46.98 million in high bids, predominently led by BP with a $21 million bid. Despite less industry interest than previous auctions, companies like Chevron and Shell participated. The event was managed by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a closely watched auction, the U.S. government secured $46.98 million in high bids for Gulf of Mexico drilling rights, with BP alone contributing nearly half of that amount. This event, executed under the supervision of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, attracted considerably less interest than its predecessor three months ago.

Standing out at the auction was BP's $21 million bid for a crucial block in the Green Canyon area, the highest bid of the day. Other notable participants included Chevron, Woodside Energy, Shell, LLOG Exploration, and Anadarko, with Chevron offering nearly $11.5 million for three separate blocks.

Remarking on the proceedings, Lanny Erdos from the Interior Department emphasized the auction's role in restoring certainty to an offshore industry plagued by policy shifts and delays. The results were broadcast live on BOEM's platform, adding a layer of transparency to the process.

