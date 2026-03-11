Assam's LPG Challenge: Navigating Supply Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota revealed that the state could face a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage, as local refineries only fulfill 30% of demand. Efforts are underway to boost production and guarantee a stable supply of this crucial cooking fuel.

During a comprehensive review with national and state officials, strategies to enhance LPG supply were discussed. The situation remains under control, with significant coordination among state departments and oil companies. Moreover, new policies have been implemented to prioritize essential sectors like healthcare and education.

The Government of Assam is proactively addressing potential misinformation by establishing committees to monitor media reports and prevent public panic. Stakeholders are reminded to manage LPG resources carefully, with a revised booking cycle and customer support for seamless service continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)