Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Global Shares

Global shares dropped, and Treasury yields surged as U.S. inflation rose amidst ongoing Middle East conflicts. The CPI increased 0.3% in February, with core rates climbing 2.5%. Oil prices shot up nearly 5% due to supply fears, further destabilizing markets as geopolitical tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:04 IST
Market Turmoil: Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Global Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares tumbled on Wednesday as inflation data met expectations, while benchmark Treasury yields surged. Oil prices continued their upward trajectory amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. The February consumer price index showed a 0.3% rise, higher than January's 0.2% increase.

Oil prices jumped nearly 5% on fears of supply disruptions, and experts suggest the International Energy Agency's oil reserve release plan may not calm the markets. The Middle East conflict poses significant risks, particularly the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global fuel supply.

U.S. Treasury yields spiked due to prolonged energy-price pressures, raising concerns of market overheating. Meanwhile, private credit sectors faced scrutiny as JPMorgan Chase marked down loan values. FCentral banks and financial leaders are engaged in damage control to prevent market instability reminiscent of 2022's energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026