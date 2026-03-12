Market Turmoil: Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Global Shares

Global shares tumbled on Wednesday as inflation data met expectations, while benchmark Treasury yields surged. Oil prices continued their upward trajectory amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. The February consumer price index showed a 0.3% rise, higher than January's 0.2% increase.

Oil prices jumped nearly 5% on fears of supply disruptions, and experts suggest the International Energy Agency's oil reserve release plan may not calm the markets. The Middle East conflict poses significant risks, particularly the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global fuel supply.

U.S. Treasury yields spiked due to prolonged energy-price pressures, raising concerns of market overheating. Meanwhile, private credit sectors faced scrutiny as JPMorgan Chase marked down loan values. FCentral banks and financial leaders are engaged in damage control to prevent market instability reminiscent of 2022's energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)