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Nepal Implements Cooking Gas Rationing Amid Middle East Conflicts

Nepal has announced the rationing of cooking gas to manage potential shortages due to the Middle East conflict affecting oil supply routes. Only half of consumers' empty cylinders will be refilled to extend supplies. Despite panic, officials assure that current LPG stocks are sufficient for the foreseeable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:29 IST
Nepal Implements Cooking Gas Rationing Amid Middle East Conflicts
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Nepal has initiated a rationing of cooking gas amid fears of a nationwide shortage caused by the Middle East conflict, an official stated on Thursday.

Chandika Prasad Bhatta, executive director of the state-operated Nepal Oil Corporation, announced that starting Friday, authorities will refill only half of consumers' empty cylinders to prolong the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves.

This measure comes as the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, and Tehran's countermeasures, result in halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, escalating energy costs and denting Middle Eastern oil and gas production.

Despite reassurances that sufficient LPG supplies are available, consumers have been forming long lines outside refilling stations across the nation, which depends entirely on India for its fuel needs.

Nepali officials maintain that the country requires around 45,000 cooking gas cylinders monthly, and there have been no interruptions in supply. Bhatta emphasized confidence in meeting fuel demands amid the ongoing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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