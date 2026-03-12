Left Menu

Saudi Aramco Eyes Ukrainian Drones for Oil Field Defense

Saudi Aramco is reportedly in talks with Ukrainian companies Skyfall and Wild Hornets to acquire drones for the protection of its oil fields. As the demand for security intensifies, the oil giant is exploring new technological solutions to bolster its defenses against potential threats.

Saudi Aramco, the oil giant, is reportedly negotiating a purchase of drones from Ukrainian companies Skyfall and Wild Hornets to enhance the security of its oil fields, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The strategic talks underscore the growing importance of technological solutions in safeguarding critical infrastructure amid rising security threats in the oil sector.

By engaging in these discussions, Aramco aims to leverage cutting-edge drone technology to fortify its defenses, reflecting a broader trend of integrating advanced tech in resource protection.

