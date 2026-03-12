Senegal's Review of Gas Contracts Spurs Transparency Initiative

In a televised address on Thursday, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko declared that a review of the gas contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, operated by BP, revealed the agreement to be one-sided and unfair. The announcement comes in the wake of strategic contract reviews initiated by Sonko's administration since taking office in 2024.

The prime minister emphasized ongoing talks and reviews in the oil and gas sector, as well as other sectors like fishing and procurement. Sonko assured the public that ensuring a steady supply of gas remains a top priority for the discussions being held with various partners.

While specific details of the discussions with BP were not provided, Sonko promised transparency by pledging to release a comprehensive document detailing the contracts under review. The initiative signifies a broader effort to scrutinize and reform key agreements affecting Senegal's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)