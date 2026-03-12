Left Menu

Senegal's Review of Gas Contracts Spurs Transparency Initiative

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced that a review found the gas contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, managed by BP, to be unfair. The review, covering several sectors, aims to ensure gas supply and promises transparency by releasing contract details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:55 IST
Senegal's Review of Gas Contracts Spurs Transparency Initiative
Ousmane Sonko

In a televised address on Thursday, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko declared that a review of the gas contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, operated by BP, revealed the agreement to be one-sided and unfair. The announcement comes in the wake of strategic contract reviews initiated by Sonko's administration since taking office in 2024.

The prime minister emphasized ongoing talks and reviews in the oil and gas sector, as well as other sectors like fishing and procurement. Sonko assured the public that ensuring a steady supply of gas remains a top priority for the discussions being held with various partners.

While specific details of the discussions with BP were not provided, Sonko promised transparency by pledging to release a comprehensive document detailing the contracts under review. The initiative signifies a broader effort to scrutinize and reform key agreements affecting Senegal's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026