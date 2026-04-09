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Senegal's Economic Turmoil Spurs Mass Protests in Dakar

Workers and opposition supporters protested in Dakar against government policy failures amid a severe debt crisis. Key grievances include broken promises on wages and layoffs. The ruling party's reform agenda faces significant challenges, with a soaring debt-to-GDP ratio and stalled talks with the IMF worsening economic conditions in Senegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 09-04-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 04:58 IST
Senegal's Economic Turmoil Spurs Mass Protests in Dakar
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  • Country:
  • Senegal

In Senegal's capital of Dakar, a mass protest took place Wednesday with hundreds of workers, union members, and opposition supporters rallying against what are described as broken government promises. The demonstration highlighted the escalating cost of living as Senegal grapples with a severe debt crisis.

Organized by major labor unions and the opposition coalition Front for the Defence of Democracy and the Republic, the protests underscored dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of economic issues. Union leader Mody Guiro accused the government of reneging on a previous agreement to improve wages and working conditions, which had been established to avert strikes.

The protest comes amid revelations of a USD 13 billion debt inherited from prior governance, with the debt-to-GDP ratio reaching about 132%. The ruling PASTEF party's reforms have stalled as discussions with the IMF over a financial program remain unresolved. The economic strain is most keenly felt by Senegal's youth, who face grim employment prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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