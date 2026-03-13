In an effort to stabilize global energy markets amid ongoing geopolitical crises, the U.S. has issued a waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian oil currently at sea, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The 30-day waiver is aimed at mitigating the market disruptions caused by conflicts, notably the Iran war.

Without substantial contributions of Russian oil, the task of market stabilization is unfeasible, Peskov noted. 'We observe the U.S.'s actions geared towards energy market stabilization, aligning our interests to a certain extent,' he stated.

This recent move marks the Trump administration's second significant rollback of Ukraine war-related sanctions within a week. It comes as part of the administration's broader strategy to address surging energy prices, especially in light of the U.S. and Israeli military actions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)