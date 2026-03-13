Left Menu

West Asian Conflict Disrupts India's City Gas Distribution: Impact and Outlook

The conflict in West Asia threatens India's city gas distribution industry by hindering LNG imports, upping global LNG prices, and potentially slashing daily sales volumes by 8-10%. Domestic gas priorities, cash buffers, and sponsor support might steady CGD players, yet prolonged disturbances pose ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The city gas distribution (CGD) sector in India is facing potential headwinds with an anticipated 8-10% decline in daily sales volumes. This is mainly due to disruptions in West Asian natural gas supplies, which have sharply raised global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, as reported by Crisil Ratings.

The CGD industry, relying on LNG imports for about 40% of its gas needs, is particularly vulnerable to these disruptions. The industrial and commercial piped natural gas segments are expected to be significantly affected owing to their dependency on imports. Conversely, domestic consumption and compressed natural gas segments remain relatively secure due to priority government allocations from domestic sources, covering approximately 70% of sales volumes.

While Qatar, a major LNG supplier constituting 45% of India's imports, declared force majeure, Indian traders are seeking alternatives to fill this gap. Yet, limited global supply and increased prices are key challenges. Despite this, CGD companies, bolstered by strong sponsors, liquidity reserves, and the ability to pass on costs, aim to maintain stable operating margins as noted by Crisil's analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

