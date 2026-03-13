One Unit Mission: Transforming India's Energy Future with Green Yodha 2.0

The 'One Unit Mission' launched under Schneider Electric's Green Yodha 2.0 initiative calls upon every Indian household to save one unit of electricity daily. The campaign was inaugurated in New Delhi by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, and actor Bhumi Pednekar.

The mission emphasizes the pivotal role of demand-side efficiency in India's future energy strategy, suggesting that managing consumption is as crucial as generating power. According to Mr. Deepak Sharma of Schneider Electric, intelligent energy use is critical as India faces a surge in energy needs.

Schneider Electric underscores its commitment to sustainability, noting that savings across various sectors helped reduce national energy expenditures significantly. The initiative aligns with government programs, aiming to transform energy efficiency into a nationwide mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)