Capture of Notorious Uruguayan Drug Lord in Bolivia
Sebastian Marset, an alleged drug trafficker from Uruguay, has been arrested in Bolivia. He is accused of leading the First Uruguayan Cartel and was a wanted fugitive by Interpol. His capture was confirmed by Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat and reported on local radio.
Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset has been arrested in Bolivia, marking a significant success in international efforts against organized crime. The chief of Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat confirmed the arrest to a Paraguayan radio station.
Marset is accused of being the leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel, a criminal organization involved in extensive drug operations. His capture is expected to impact the cartel's activities significantly, according to law enforcement officials.
Interpol had issued a red notice for Marset, making him a target for authorities worldwide. His arrest represents a collaborative victory for international anti-drug agencies working together to curb illegal activities across borders.