Capture of Notorious Uruguayan Drug Lord in Bolivia

Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset has been arrested in Bolivia, marking a significant success in international efforts against organized crime. The chief of Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat confirmed the arrest to a Paraguayan radio station.

Marset is accused of being the leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel, a criminal organization involved in extensive drug operations. His capture is expected to impact the cartel's activities significantly, according to law enforcement officials.

Interpol had issued a red notice for Marset, making him a target for authorities worldwide. His arrest represents a collaborative victory for international anti-drug agencies working together to curb illegal activities across borders.