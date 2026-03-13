Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

The UK economy showed zero growth in January, contradicting economist predictions of a 0.2% rise, as new data from the Office for National Statistics revealed. The stagnation comes amidst already weak growth in previous months, raising concerns about future economic momentum.

Despite anticipations for improvement and promises from leaders, the figures show no growth in the crucial services sector, with only slight increases in manufacturing and construction. The impact is exacerbated by anxiety over energy prices due to significant reliance on imported gas.

Global tensions, specifically the war involving the U.S. and Israel with Iran, threaten to extend the economic strain. With energy prices soaring, calls for fiscal intervention grow, especially given the risk of inflation prompting potential Bank of England rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)