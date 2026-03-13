Navigating Sanctions: India's LPG Lifeline Through Hormuz

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, sources disclosed. This marks a rare deviation from Iran's blockade, impacting global energy provisions that typically flow through this crucial passage.

The LPG tanker Shivalik made its way through the strait with an escort from the Indian Navy, while its companion vessel, Nanda Devi, is anticipated to follow shortly. Iran's blockade mostly disrupts supplies tied to the U.S. and its allies, but India continues to seek exemptions amid its severe gas shortage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Iran's President, highlighting the urgency of maintaining energy exports and India's growing energy needs. Meanwhile, a crude oil tanker from Saudi Arabia is set to deliver much-needed oil to India, emphasizing the country's reliance on Middle Eastern energy during its worst gas crisis in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)