Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Crisis in Chhattisgarh

In an effort to combat hoarding amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, officials in Chhattisgarh have confiscated 741 LPG cylinders from various locations. The crackdown is part of a larger initiative orchestrated by the Food Department and district administration to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG.

Raipur district reported the highest number of seizures, with 392 cylinders taken into custody, followed by Bilaspur with 130. The state has five operational LPG bottling plants, and authorities assure sufficient stock is available.

The Chief Secretary chaired a meeting with officials to establish a control committee to monitor supply chains closely. The public has been advised not to believe in rumors of shortages, and any issues can be reported to a dedicated call center.

(With inputs from agencies.)