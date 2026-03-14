The British government is preparing focused aid for financially struggling households affected by soaring energy prices due to Middle East tensions, according to finance minister Rachel Reeves.

Reeves addressed vulnerabilities of heating oil users and dismissed a universal relief approach. Critics urge energy tariff caps and halting vehicle fuel duty increases.

With many households in Britain depending on oil, particularly in rural Northern Ireland, the Treasury is modeling various scenarios to provide targeted relief and foster EU market relations for economic growth.