India Navigates LPG Crisis Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Amid geopolitical tensions causing supply disruptions, India ensures domestic LPG availability while battling panic bookings and potential black-marketing. Authorities intensify inspections, and consumers are urged to use digital tools for bookings. Despite challenges, the government prioritizes household LPG supply and explores alternatives like PNG and biomass for commercial consumers.
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- India
In light of escalating geopolitical developments, India's LPG supply faces significant challenges. Despite potential disruptions, the government is prioritizing domestic LPG availability and has intensified efforts to combat black-marketing.
Officials, including Sujata Sharma from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, underscore that adequate stocks are in place to meet household requirements. Domestic production has increased, while panic-induced bookings surge. Authorities, alongside oil marketing companies (OMCs), are conducting raids and inspections nationwide to curb hoarding.
Digital tools are being promoted for refill bookings to alleviate in-person demand. Meanwhile, alternative fuel measures are being explored for commercial consumers. The situation remains serious, but officials assure consumers that household LPG supply remains a priority amid ongoing challenges.