Ranchi: The Rising Millet Capital of India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth called on agricultural scientists and local farmers to elevate Ranchi as the millet capital of India. With an uptick in both production and consumption, the nutritious grain stands poised for further growth.

Accompanied by Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Seth inaugurated a three-day agrotech farmers' fair at the Birsa Agricultural University. The event highlighted the potential for millet products, such as ragi biscuits, to be introduced in military canteens nationwide, facilitating a formal agreement with the university.

Seth underscored the benefits of organic farming and various governmental support schemes, including pensions and incentives, aimed at improving the lives of farmers and supporting their innovative efforts in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)